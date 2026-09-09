Tragic Racial Discrimination: Musician Killed in Delhi

Congress leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh condemns the murder of Manipur musician C Vikram Singh in Delhi, citing racial discrimination. The incident escalated from a noise dispute, leading to a fatal assault. Delhi Police have arrested suspects, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 09:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 09:59 IST
Tragic Racial Discrimination: Musician Killed in Delhi
CLP leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The leader of the Congress Legislature Party, Keisham Meghachandra Singh, expressed strong condemnation following the alleged murder of a 54-year-old musician from Manipur in Delhi, which he labeled as an act of 'racial discrimination.' He has called for a thorough and expedited investigation to ensure justice is served.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Singh stated, 'An innocent civilian was killed in Delhi. It is racial discrimination... We stand for justice and want a fair, time-bound investigation, and the culprit should be punished as per the law of the land.' The musician, C Vikram Singh, reportedly faced fatal violence from a group after objecting to noise near his home.

The unfortunate event unfolded around 11:30 pm on September 6, when Singh confronted a group causing disturbance outside his residence in Kilokari, southeast Delhi. According to his wife, Joshna Chongtham, the situation escalated rapidly, resulting in Singh's brutal assault. The Delhi Police have arrested several individuals, including a juvenile, and investigations are ongoing to uncover the motives behind this attack.

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