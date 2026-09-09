ED Raids in Karnataka: Minister and MP Under Scrutiny

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids on Wednesday targeting the residences of Karnataka PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi and his daughter, Priyanka Jarkiholi, a Lok Sabha MP. This operation was part of a broader investigation into an alleged money laundering case, not linked to the earlier excise allegations against Y Manjunath, Jarkiholi's brother-in-law.

In collaboration with security forces, the ED conducted simultaneous searches across 18 locations, scrutinizing premises associated with the Jarkiholi family. The investigation falls under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, aiming to uncover suspected illegal transfers of funds to foreign nations.

The agency extended its search to include the residences of Jarkiholi's close aides and other relatives. The operation focuses on tracing the trail of illicit money flows, as the ED intensifies its efforts to clamp down on financial malfeasance. (ANI)