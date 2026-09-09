Delhi High Court Steps Into Instagram Copyright Riddle

The Delhi High Court has issued summons in response to a lawsuit by stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani regarding copyright strikes on his Instagram page. These strikes arose following complaints by unidentified individuals against his original content.

During the hearing, Meta Platforms Inc. informed the court about the restoration of the two disputed Instagram Reels, details acknowledged by Mani's legal representation. Named defendants include major tech firms like Meta, Google, WhatsApp, Microsoft, and the Indian government along with unidentified Instagram accounts.

Mani's lawsuit contends that his original content, claimed to be authored by him, was unjustly taken down, impacting his platform with over 5.92 lakh followers. Seeking damages of ₹2.20 crore, he aims to clear the copyright strikes, prevent account suspension, and expose those behind the complaints. The interim relief hearing is scheduled for January 18.