Celebrating Young Voices: National Youth Parliament Competition 2025-26 Awards

The 27th National Youth Parliament Competition for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas is set to celebrate its winners on Thursday at 3 PM. The event will take place at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium, located in the Parliament House Complex, New Delhi. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will be presiding over the ceremony.

In this illustrious ceremony, prizes will be awarded to students and schools for their outstanding performances in the competition. A notable highlight includes a repeat presentation of the award-winning 'Youth Parliament Sitting' by PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Ukhrul-1, Manipur, which clinched the top position.

For three decades, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has organized these Youth Parliament Competitions to instill democratic values like self-discipline and tolerance in students from 100 Vidyalayas across eight regions in India, empowering young leaders with debate skills and parliamentary practices.