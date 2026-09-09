Finnish Authorities Address Drone Diversions Due to GPS Interference

In March and April, four Ukrainian military drones were found in Finland. Finnish authorities attribute their diversion to satellite navigation interference combined with wind. The region, including Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, has encountered multiple incidents of Ukrainian drones veering off course into their airspace, initially intended for Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 15:46 IST
Finnish Authorities Address Drone Diversions Due to GPS Interference
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In a recent development, Finnish authorities have identified satellite navigation interference combined with wind as the culprit behind the diversion of four Ukrainian military drones found in Finland during March and April.

The drones, originally bound for Russia, instead drifted into Finnish airspace, raising alarms among Finnish police and border guards.

This occurrence is part of a larger pattern, with neighboring countries Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania experiencing similar incursions, as Ukrainian drones stray from their designated paths.

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