Finnish Authorities Address Drone Diversions Due to GPS Interference

In a recent development, Finnish authorities have identified satellite navigation interference combined with wind as the culprit behind the diversion of four Ukrainian military drones found in Finland during March and April.

The drones, originally bound for Russia, instead drifted into Finnish airspace, raising alarms among Finnish police and border guards.

This occurrence is part of a larger pattern, with neighboring countries Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania experiencing similar incursions, as Ukrainian drones stray from their designated paths.