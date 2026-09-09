Tensions Escalate as Iran Claims Attack on U.S. Warships

The U.S. Central Command has firmly dismissed recent reports suggesting that Iranian forces attacked U.S. warships operating in the volatile Middle East region. In a definitive statement, CENTCOM declared that all Iranian attack attempts had failed, thus affirming the safety of their naval operations.

On Wednesday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran claimed it had successfully struck two U.S. Navy destroyers. This news quickly spread, heightening tensions in the region and raising questions about the security of U.S. military assets in the area.

CENTCOM responded swiftly, using social media to label these claims as 'completely false.' The authoritative refutation aims to reassure the international community about the stability and security of its forces, amidst a backdrop of ongoing regional tensions.