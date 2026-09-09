Drone Strike Rocks Panama-Flagged Tanker in Iraqi Waters

An incident involving a Panama-flagged tanker struck by a drone unfolded in Iraqi waters on Wednesday. The tanker, named New Andros, was transporting a substantial cargo of 2 million barrels of Iraqi fuel oil at the time of the attack.

Port officials confirmed that Iraqi rescue boats managed to respond swiftly, extinguishing the fire that erupted on the tanker following the drone strike. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties, as noted by the port officials in their statement to Reuters.

This event marks a significant entry in maritime safety concerns and the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region, emphasizing the vulnerabilities faced by vessels in Iraqi territorial waters.