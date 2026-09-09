Karnataka's Initiative: Bridging Science and Students with ISRO's Help

Karnataka is embarking on a promising initiative to intertwine scientific learning with real-world applications. The state's Science and Technology Minister, Ajay Dharam Singh, has reached out to ISRO to endorse student-scientist interaction programs. This effort is designed to break the barriers of traditional textbook learning by offering students direct exposure to space science and technology.

In a crucial meeting with ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, Singh laid down his proposal, emphasizing the immense benefits of bridging students with scientific expertise. He underscored that firsthand interactions with scientists could transform students' perceptions of science from mere theoretical knowledge to tangible future opportunities. Sharing the renowned achievements of ISRO scientists, Singh believes, could ignite curiosity and ambition among the young.

Expanding on these efforts, Singh noted ongoing initiatives such as expanding science centres and mobile planetarium projects that have already reached thousands. By collaborating with ISRO, Karnataka's government aims to enrich educational experiences across various regions, bringing science closer to students and giving rise to a new generation of science enthusiasts and professionals. (ANI)