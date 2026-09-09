Bail Granted Amid DJB STP Tender Scam Unveiling

A Delhi court granted bail to former DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai and four others in a scam case. Accusations involve illicit changes to STP project plans, resulting in cost escalations. An ex-Minister faced arrest, with claims of diluted environmental norms and financial misconduct in project dealings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 16:56 IST
Bail Granted Amid DJB STP Tender Scam Unveiling
Reprsentative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant development in the DJB STP tender scam case, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has granted bail to five individuals, including former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Udit Prakash Rai. The other accused granted bail are Nagendra Yadav, Ankit Shrivastava, Pankaj Verma, and Raja Kumar Kurra, who complied with conditions involving a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh and two sureties each.

The investigation brought shocking revelations, as it was alleged that the technical proposal for the Rohini STP project was manipulated by the then Minister, escalating the capacity from 15 MGD to 30 MGD without technical backing. Furthermore, the exclusion of key environmental parameters in tender documents indicated a deliberate dilution of mandated standards, which allegedly provided undue advantages to involved parties.

Noteworthy is the arrest of Satish Chandra Vashisht, former DJB Chief Engineer, for detention by authorities. The unraveling of this scandal often circled around a pivotal intermediary, Nagendra Yadav, who allegedly facilitated communications between various stakeholders, consequently underpinning a web of financial and procedural irregularities.

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