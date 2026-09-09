Meta India Faces Scrutiny Over Alleged Child Exploitation Ads

On Wednesday, representatives from Meta India attended a meeting at the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) after the body summoned Meta India's Managing Director and Head. The summons were issued in response to a probe into alleged advertisements related to Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM) on Meta platforms.

NCPCR had taken immediate action following a BBC Eye report and issued a notice to Meta Platforms, Inc. on July 3, 2026, requesting an explanation on these serious allegations. Meta responded a week later, which prompted the Commission to initiate further inquiry to delve deeper into the situation.

The inquiry, which is in progress, requires the MD and Head of Meta India to attend a hearing on September 9 to discuss the claims and Meta's response. Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed Delhi Police to investigate claims that paid ads on Instagram, a Meta-owned platform, promoted Child Sexual Abuse Material in India.