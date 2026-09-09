Himachal's Aviation Ambitions Soar: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu's Push for Expanded Air Connectivity

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu in New Delhi to discuss expanding air connectivity and aviation infrastructure in the state. Emphasizing the tourism sector's significance to the state's economy, Sukhu highlighted the need for expanded facilities at Kangra Airport.

The Chief Minister informed Naidu that land acquisition for Kangra Airport's expansion is complete. Naidu responded by directing officials to finalize the airport's techno-economic feasibility report within two months. Sukhu urged the Airports Authority of India to assess the project's costs realistically, emphasizing the importance of swift project advancement.

Sukhu also sought central support for heliports construction to improve access in remote areas, a proposal that the Centre accepted under the UDAN scheme. Ensuring regular flights from Shimla Airport was discussed, with central assurance provided. Additionally, a proposal was made for airport security at Shimla to be managed by Himachal Pradesh Police, which the Ministry supported, underscoring efforts to boost regional connectivity and tourism.