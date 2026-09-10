Karnataka's Vision 2028: Cong's Roadmap Unveiled

Karnataka's leaders are upbeat about the Congress party's long-term vision for a 2028 victory. The 100th day of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's tenure marks a strategic milestone, emphasizing policy acceleration, economic growth, and employment initiatives, ensuring the continuity of former CM Siddaramaiah's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 12:54 IST
Karnataka's Vision 2028: Cong's Roadmap Unveiled
Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Home Minister Priyank Kharge expressed strong confidence on Thursday regarding the Congress party's return to power in the 2028 state elections. As the government completed 100 days under Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Kharge described this as merely the dawn of their economic and employment agenda.

Highlighting their forward-thinking approach, he noted that the government was focusing on a detailed seven-year plan, not just a two-year roadmap. This long-term strategy is part of their bid to secure the 2028 elections, according to Kharge.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara emphasized that the 100-day mark was an opportunity for public engagement rather than celebration, showcasing performance and laying out future plans. Meanwhile, the government minimized public ceremonies due to statewide drought concerns and highlighted multiple developmental initiatives for farmers and students.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Food Security: How Agriculture Investment Can Create Jobs and Improve Global Nutrition

Why Costa Rica’s 36-Month Data Governance Roadmap Matters for the Future of Public Healthcare

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026