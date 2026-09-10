Karnataka's Vision 2028: Cong's Roadmap Unveiled

Karnataka's Home Minister Priyank Kharge expressed strong confidence on Thursday regarding the Congress party's return to power in the 2028 state elections. As the government completed 100 days under Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Kharge described this as merely the dawn of their economic and employment agenda.

Highlighting their forward-thinking approach, he noted that the government was focusing on a detailed seven-year plan, not just a two-year roadmap. This long-term strategy is part of their bid to secure the 2028 elections, according to Kharge.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara emphasized that the 100-day mark was an opportunity for public engagement rather than celebration, showcasing performance and laying out future plans. Meanwhile, the government minimized public ceremonies due to statewide drought concerns and highlighted multiple developmental initiatives for farmers and students.