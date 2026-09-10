Ladakh Moves Towards Greater Autonomy with Elected UT-Level Body Plans

Discussions are underway to establish a Union Territory-level body in Ladakh, with legislative powers granted under Article 371. The move aims to align local aspirations with the central government's roadmap, ensuring representative governance. Former CEC Tashi Gyalson highlights the importance of concurrent discussions on democratic processes and council elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 18:39 IST
Ladakh Moves Towards Greater Autonomy with Elected UT-Level Body Plans
Former CEC, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Tashi Gyalson (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Former Chief Executive Councillor Tashi Gyalson of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council welcomed discussions with the Ministry of Home Affairs' subcommittee, focusing on granting legislative powers and establishing an elected Union Territory-level body in Ladakh. Describing it as a positive development, Gyalson stressed the alignment with local aspirations.

Following recent meetings, Gyalson emphasized the necessity of synchronizing the plan with government perspectives. The discussions include considering constitutional safeguards under Article 371, giving local representatives the authority over critical issues such as land protection and cultural heritage.

In response to critiques about the absence of representative governance, Gyalson noted the steps being taken to establish democracy at the Union Territory level. Emphasizing immediacy, Gyalson advocated for simultaneous council elections and discussions on UT-level status to address persistent governance challenges.

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