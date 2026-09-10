Tragedy Unites: Manipur CM and Rahul Gandhi Appeal for Justice in Musician's Brutal Death

Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited the family of deceased musician Chongtham Vikram to assure them of justice. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed the Northeast community, urging non-violence. The incident has stirred grief and calls for dignity among Manipuris, as police investigate the brutal assault in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 19:25 IST
Tragedy Unites: Manipur CM and Rahul Gandhi Appeal for Justice in Musician's Brutal Death
Manipur CM Khemchand Singh visits Vikram Singh's family in Imphal West (Photo/PRO). Image Credit: ANI
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Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh made a solemn visit to the family of the late musician Chongtham Vikram at his residence in Thangmeiband Lourung Purel Leikai, Imphal West, Thursday. The Chief Minister assured the bereaved family that justice would be served and those responsible would face legal consequences, according to a press release.

Expressing deep sorrow, Chief Minister Singh comforted Vikram's family—his parents, wife, and son—offering them all necessary assistance. The 54-year-old musician's death, following a violent assault in Delhi's Sunlight Colony, has resonated with grief throughout Manipur and its diaspora in Delhi, sparking concerns around security and fairness for Northeastern people.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, at a commemorative event for the slain musician, urged community members to refrain from violence, despite provocation. He decried the atmosphere of intimidation and power-based violence, urging people to uphold their ideals through a peaceful, yet resolute, expression of their talents.

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