Political Tensions Escalate in Punjab over Tragic Suicide Case

Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal counter Congress's Rahul Gandhi's allegations against their government. The confrontation arises following the death of Gulzar Singh, who allegedly faced harassment after questioning Punjab's Finance Minister about the drug trade, sparking demands for an independent probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 12:49 IST
Political Tensions Escalate in Punjab over Tragic Suicide Case
AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal have strongly countered Congress's Rahul Gandhi's criticism of their administration. The contentious issue pervades the state's political landscape following the tragic death of Sangrur resident Gulzar Singh.

Gulzar Singh's demise has sparked a political storm, with Gandhi attributing the tragic event to alleged harassment faced by Singh after he publicly questioned Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema about the persistent illicit drug trade in Punjab. Demanding justice and an independent investigation, Gandhi accused the state government of perpetuating a dangerous trend of silencing dissent through intimidation.

In response, Mann and Kejriwal released footage highlighting local backlash against Congress leaders visiting the deceased's village. They assert that the previous regimes of Shiromani Akali Dal, BJP, and Congress were responsible for the pervasive drug problem. Both leaders emphasize their commitment to eradicating drug abuse and refute any AAP association with the incident, urging Gandhi to avoid politicizing the tragedy.

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