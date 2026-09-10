Himachal Cabinet Meeting Postponed Amid Anticipation of Major Reshuffle

The anticipated Himachal Pradesh Cabinet meeting set for September 11 has been delayed, fueling widespread speculation about an impending expansion and reshuffle of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's ministerial council. According to Congress insiders, this decision coincides with the party's high command soliciting a comprehensive performance report on current ministers, alongside proposals for potential changes, to be submitted by September 30.

Upon returning from New Delhi, Chief Minister Sukhu found himself amid a swirl of political discussions, with four ministers still reportedly stationed in the capital. Sources indicate that the delay stemmed from requests by some ministers for more time, given their absence from Shimla. The Congress high command has been pivotal in guiding these developments, with speculations suggesting a comprehensive council restructuring might occur by month's end.

Sources reveal that two new entrants might grace the state cabinet, while some present ministers face the possibility of being ousted or seeing key portfolio shifts. The Chief Minister's recent Delhi visit, involving discussions with six ministers, has only intensified conjectures about imminent changes in portfolio distribution and organizational dynamics. Education Minister Rohit Thakur downplayed the Delhi tour, describing it as routine, but insiders maintain that significant shifts are underfoot with the upcoming state assembly elections in mind.