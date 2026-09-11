Flooding Crisis Engulfs Villages in Moradabad

The villages of Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh are reeling under a flood crisis brought on by the rising waters of the Ramganga River following heavy monsoon rains. As water levels climb, panic grips the communities, with floodwaters threatening farmlands and orchards.

In one local account, a resident detailed the dire impact on a mango orchard, stating, 'The flood has severely affected this area. We tied trees together to prevent them from being uprooted, but many have already succumbed to the floodwaters.' In response to severe erosion, efforts to reinforce tree roots have been slightly effective, though losses remain substantial.

Villagers are counting heavy financial damages, estimated to be in the range of Rs 20-25 lakh, after losing around 14-15 bighas of land. Despite the devastation, local authorities have yet to release a formal plan for relief and rehabilitation. Meanwhile, residents are urging for immediate government intervention to address both current damages and looming threats of further erosion.