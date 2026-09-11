PM Modi Highlights BRICS as Innovation and Trade Powerhouses Amid Global Uncertainties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the BRICS nations as pivotal centers for innovation and solutions amidst global uncertainties during the BRICS Business Forum. Modi highlighted that the BRICS nations account for 50% of the world's population, 40% of its GDP, and over 25% of global trade.

Addressing the leaders' session, Modi noted that while the global GDP has seen a two-and-a-half-fold increase, BRICS has grown nearly four-and-a-half-fold, underscoring their economic robustness. He emphasized India's commitment to resilience and innovation as part of its economic and trade strategies under the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability.'

Modi pointed to India's diverse supply chains and infrastructure expansions, which position it as a beacon of stability in uncertain times. He also discussed new cooperation networks in fields like agriculture and technology, facilitated by initiatives such as the BRICS Startup Innovation Fund. India's BRICS chairmanship aspires to cement the group's status as a constructive global force.