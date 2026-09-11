India-Russia Trade Relations Get a Boost with Exhibition at INNOPROM India
The National Centre RUSSIA proposed showcasing Indian products in Moscow following a visit by ministers Piyush Goyal and Anton Alikhanov to its New Delhi exhibition. This move aims to deepen India-Russia trade ties, offering opportunities for cultural exchange and the promotion of traditional crafts.
In a significant development aimed at strengthening trade relations between India and Russia, the National Centre RUSSIA has extended an offer to showcase Indian products at its Moscow location. This proposal came after a notable visit by India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Russia’s Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov to the Russian exhibition at INNOPROM India in New Delhi.
Natalia Virtuozova, the Director General of the National Centre, elaborated on the proposal during the industrial exhibition held at Bharat Mandapam. She expressed intent to continue the cultural exchange, allowing Indian producers to present their goods to Russian consumers while also showcasing Russian products to Indian buyers. Key discussions will focus on how to further promote goods in each market, leveraging the historical popularity of Indian tea, textiles, and cotton in the Soviet Union.
The showcase in New Delhi marks a step forward in the collaborative efforts, with the Centre displaying Russian regional crafts and engaging visitors with live demonstrations. The exhibition included a model of the upcoming National Centre RUSSIA building in Moscow, signaling a sustained commitment to cultural and trade exchanges initiated under the directives of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This event, organized in partnership with both countries' industry ministries, serves as a platform to bolster business contacts and foster joint industrial projects.
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