Tractor Rally Highlights Telangana BJP's Demand for Fasal Bima Yojana

Telangana BJP MLAs staged a tractor rally from MLA Quarters to the State Assembly, urging the government to implement the Fasal Bima Yojana. Amid an Assembly session, BJP took to tractors to stress their demand for crop insurance, highlighting key issues being overshadowed in political disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 10:53 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 10:53 IST
Tractor Rally Highlights Telangana BJP's Demand for Fasal Bima Yojana
Telangana BJP MLAs on Friday organised a Tractor rally on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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On Friday, Telangana BJP MLAs organized a tractor rally from the MLA Quarters to the assembly, demanding the implementation of the Fasal Bima Yojana. The protest, held during the ongoing assembly session, aimed to emphasize the need for a crop insurance scheme for farmers.

The rally underscored the BJP's insistence on addressing the issue of farmers' welfare through the demanded scheme. Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao accused both the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of disrupting the assembly's monsoon session to avoid discussing pertinent public issues.

Rao claimed that both parties were deliberately preventing discussions on subjects like fee reimbursement, to shield their respective records from scrutiny. Allegations surfaced against BRS over a Rs 200-crore land deal linked to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's family, further fueling political tensions.

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