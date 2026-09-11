Tractor Rally Highlights Telangana BJP's Demand for Fasal Bima Yojana

On Friday, Telangana BJP MLAs organized a tractor rally from the MLA Quarters to the assembly, demanding the implementation of the Fasal Bima Yojana. The protest, held during the ongoing assembly session, aimed to emphasize the need for a crop insurance scheme for farmers.

The rally underscored the BJP's insistence on addressing the issue of farmers' welfare through the demanded scheme. Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao accused both the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of disrupting the assembly's monsoon session to avoid discussing pertinent public issues.

Rao claimed that both parties were deliberately preventing discussions on subjects like fee reimbursement, to shield their respective records from scrutiny. Allegations surfaced against BRS over a Rs 200-crore land deal linked to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's family, further fueling political tensions.