Ganesh Chaturthi: BJP Leaders Invoke Blessings for a Prosperous Nation

On Ganesh Chaturthi, BJP leaders, including Nitin Nabin, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh, offered prayers and extended greetings to citizens, emphasizing cultural unity and prosperity. The festival, marking Lord Ganesha's birth, is celebrated nationwide with fervor, reflecting hopes for happiness, progress, and national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 11:34 IST
Ganesh Chaturthi: BJP Leaders Invoke Blessings for a Prosperous Nation
BJP national president Nitin Nabin performing 'aarti' on Ganesh Chaturthi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a show of respect and cultural tradition, BJP national president Nitin Nabin marked Ganesh Chaturthi with prayers and an aarti ceremony at the party headquarters. Extending heartfelt greetings, Nabin emphasized the significance of Lord Ganesha's blessings in ushering happiness and enthusiasm into the lives of all citizens.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah used social media to share his festive wishes, invoking Ganpati Bappa for national prosperity and personal well-being. Shah's message underscored the deep cultural roots and public unity observed during the festival, celebrated across the country.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the festival's role in fostering societal harmony and cooperation. With greetings focused on the deity's symbolic representation of wisdom and obstacles removal, Singh reinforced the importance of celebrating cultural ethos through Ganesh Chaturthi.

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