Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Burst to Life Across Maharashtra

The grand arrival of Pune's historical Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal ushers in Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Meanwhile, Mumbai's Chinchpoklicha Chintamani pandal, designed with a Tirupati Balaji theme, mesmerizes devotees. Festivities feature vibrant processions, martial arts, and traditional performances reflecting unity and devotion in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 11:21 IST
Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Burst to Life Across Maharashtra
Procession of Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal in Pune (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In Pune, the traditional Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal's arrival procession is gearing up to commence on Monday, heralding the auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The procession will include a resonant 'Shankhnaad' troupe, traditional Dhol Tasha, and 'Mardani Khel' performances, featuring women showcasing martial arts skills. Performers, clad in traditional white kurtas and saffron vests, prepare to line the streets and welcome Lord Ganesha with unified conch shell blasts and martial arts demonstrations.

Concurrently, in Mumbai, the fervor reaches a peak as iconic community pandals welcome worshippers. Notably, the Chinchpoklicha Chintamani pandal, attracting large crowds to its prominently themed Tirupati Balaji installation, stands out. Rajan Dicholkar, President of the Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, highlighted the artistic significance and the expected high turnout during the festival. The 107-year-old Mandal, known for its captivating idol sculpted by artist Siddhesh Dighole, promises a divine experience.

Dicholkar expressed hopes for social harmony, offering prayers for national unity and high daily attendance of up to one lakh devotees. Safety measures, including constructed ramps, barricades, and police presence, ensure secure celebrations. As Maharashtra and the nation celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, the festivities are marked by morning aartis, cultural performances, and vibrant processions, embodying devotion and unity.

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