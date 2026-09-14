Maharashtra Unites in Spirited Celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended heartfelt greetings to citizens on Ganesh Chaturthi, seeking Lord Ganesha's aid in overcoming the nation's obstacles. Fadnavis, alongside his wife Amruta, participated in the celebrations at their Varsha residence, underscoring the festival's significance.

In his address, Fadnavis conveyed gratitude and hope, extending wishes to Ganesha devotees globally. "May Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, eliminate our struggles," he emphasized. He expressed hope for strength and resilience to tackle challenges facing the nation and its people.

Amruta Fadnavis highlighted the enthusiasm across Maharashtra, celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. She noted the state's spirited welcome of Lord Ganesha, with joyful events at home and community installations. Throughout Maharashtra, vibrant ceremonies including morning aartis and processions marked the festival, with massive turnouts seen at iconic venues such as Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja.

Across Maharashtra and notably in Nagpur, traditional Mangal Aartis were performed, showcasing cultural vitality and devotion during this revered time, drawing immense participation and spirited chants invoking blessings.