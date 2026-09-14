Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Unite India in Joy and Tradition

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and Goa CM Pramod Sawant participate in Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, highlighting the festival's significance and wishing for prosperity. The occasion witnesses grand celebrations nationwide, with devotees flocking to temples and households, seeking happiness and blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 11:21 IST
Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Unite India in Joy and Tradition
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj offers prayers at Delhi temple on Ganesh Chaturthi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj participated in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Vinayak Mandir in Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi. Swaraj offered prayers for the nation's progress and citizens' happiness, emphasizing the traditional significance of removing obstacles under Lord Ganesha's guidance.

Across India, Ganesh Chaturthi is marked by large gatherings at pandals and temples, showcasing intense religious fervor. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant celebrated by performing traditional rituals at his ancestral home, expressing hopes for state prosperity and extending festive greetings.

CM Sawant praised Ganesh Chaturthi as a culturally significant occasion, noting its capacity to bring happiness and remove sorrow. Throughout Goa, elaborate five to seven-day celebrations reflect deep-rooted traditions, reinforcing community bonds and highlighting Lord Ganesha's revered status.

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