Goa CM Pramod Sawant Leads Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations with Traditional Fervor

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in traditional style, performing sacred rituals at his ancestral home in Kothambi village on Monday. Emphasizing the festival's cultural importance, Sawant extended warm wishes to the people of Goa and offered prayers seeking happiness and prosperity for the state.

Speaking to ANI after the puja, Sawant expressed, "Ganesh Chaturthi is a revered occasion for Indians. It is celebrated over several days with great fervor, where families unite to worship Lord Ganesha. I wish all Goans happiness on this auspicious Chavath (Ganesh Chaturthi) festival." Sawant highlighted the significance of the deity, noting, "Ganpati is the giver of joy and the remover of obstacles."

Furthering his festive message, Sawant invited devotees to attend the annual Ganesh Puja at his residence and highlighted Goa's vibrant Ganesh Utsav celebrations. "Ganesh idols are revered in every home, with celebrations lasting between four to seven days," he noted. His wife, Sulakshana Sawant, also shared insights into Goa's eco-friendly celebrations, emphasizing the use of natural materials in festival rituals.