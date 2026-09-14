Goa CM Pramod Sawant Leads Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations with Traditional Fervor

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at his ancestral home, emphasizing the festival's significance as a harbinger of happiness and prosperity. He extended his wishes to Goans and highlighted the grand celebrations in the state, while inviting devotees for the annual Ganesh Puja at his residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 11:24 IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Leads Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations with Traditional Fervor
Goa CM Pramod Sawant celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi at ancestral home (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in traditional style, performing sacred rituals at his ancestral home in Kothambi village on Monday. Emphasizing the festival's cultural importance, Sawant extended warm wishes to the people of Goa and offered prayers seeking happiness and prosperity for the state.

Speaking to ANI after the puja, Sawant expressed, "Ganesh Chaturthi is a revered occasion for Indians. It is celebrated over several days with great fervor, where families unite to worship Lord Ganesha. I wish all Goans happiness on this auspicious Chavath (Ganesh Chaturthi) festival." Sawant highlighted the significance of the deity, noting, "Ganpati is the giver of joy and the remover of obstacles."

Furthering his festive message, Sawant invited devotees to attend the annual Ganesh Puja at his residence and highlighted Goa's vibrant Ganesh Utsav celebrations. "Ganesh idols are revered in every home, with celebrations lasting between four to seven days," he noted. His wife, Sulakshana Sawant, also shared insights into Goa's eco-friendly celebrations, emphasizing the use of natural materials in festival rituals.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026