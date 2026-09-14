Karnataka Battles Severe Drought: CM Shivakumar Announces Urgent Measures

Karnataka is grappling with severe drought, affecting over 200 taluks. CM DK Shivakumar declares drought-hit areas as per Central norms, stressing on power and water shortages. A special Cabinet meeting and a three-day session are scheduled to address these issues as prices rise amidst the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 17:41 IST
Karnataka Battles Severe Drought: CM Shivakumar Announces Urgent Measures
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has announced that the state is facing a severe drought affecting more than 200 taluks. Speaking from his residence in Kanakapura, he confirmed that drought-hit regions would be officially declared according to Central government regulations.

The Chief Minister highlighted the grave impact on agriculture, with crops damaged, groundwater levels critically low, and sowing activities severely disrupted. He warned of worsening water and power shortages in the coming weeks.

Shivakumar shared that the state's electricity demand soared above 19,000 megawatts, forcing purchases at steep rates of Rs 11-12 per unit. The government is collaborating with neighboring states to secure energy resources and address industrial demands for electricity, water, and land.

Additionally, the CM extended festival greetings and reassured citizens that the government is closely monitoring the drought. He urged prayers for rain and issued a warning about rising prices and the escalating drought situation.

Shivakumar emphasized the need for urgent establishment of thermal power units near coal reserves and endorsed the "One Nation One Grid" initiative to alleviate power shortages. A special Cabinet meeting in Dakshina Kannada is planned to tackle regional challenges and prevent migration for employment.

As part of drought response efforts, a three-day special session will convene to discuss farmers' issues and the Kasturi Rangan report. Shivakumar urged MLAs to remain calm amidst political challenges and ensured that a formal drought declaration is imminent.

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