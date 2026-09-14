Tragic Highway Collision Claims Lives in Karnataka

A fatal accident occurred on NH-48 in Karnataka, claiming the lives of a father and son after their scooter collided with a stationary lorry. The incident also left two family members injured, with an investigation underway. This follows another recent road tragedy in Kolar, involving a bus and students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 11:14 IST
Tragic Highway Collision Claims Lives in Karnataka
Representative Photo (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident on National Highway-48 in Karnataka's Haveri district resulted in the death of a 41-year-old man and his 15-year-old son. The collision occurred when their scooter, carrying the family of four, crashed into a broken-down lorry on Sunday evening.

The victims were identified as Maruti and his son Parashuram, from Chikkaldinni village in Belagavi district. Maruti's wife, 31-year-old Manjula, and their younger son, Nanjunda, aged 13, sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment at a hospital in Hubballi.

The accident has prompted local police to register a case and begin an investigation into the circumstances. This incident is a harrowing reminder of another fatal accident in Karnataka's Kolar district last month, involving a private bus and three students, resulting in one death and two injuries.

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