Tragic Highway Collision Claims Lives in Karnataka

A tragic road accident on National Highway-48 in Karnataka's Haveri district resulted in the death of a 41-year-old man and his 15-year-old son. The collision occurred when their scooter, carrying the family of four, crashed into a broken-down lorry on Sunday evening.

The victims were identified as Maruti and his son Parashuram, from Chikkaldinni village in Belagavi district. Maruti's wife, 31-year-old Manjula, and their younger son, Nanjunda, aged 13, sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment at a hospital in Hubballi.

The accident has prompted local police to register a case and begin an investigation into the circumstances. This incident is a harrowing reminder of another fatal accident in Karnataka's Kolar district last month, involving a private bus and three students, resulting in one death and two injuries.