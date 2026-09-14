Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's Action Plan for Efficient Grievance Redressal

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a thorough review of the CM Helpline 1905, focusing on improving its efficiency in resolving public grievances swiftly and effectively, as stated on Monday at a Secretariat meeting.

Dhami directed district magistrates to scrutinize recurring complaints by category and expedite solutions in their respective districts, stressing the importance of addressing issues permanently and ensuring government service efficiency, especially in land fraud and clean drinking water provision.

To strengthen accountability, the Chief Minister urged officials to prioritize resolving long-pending grievances and emphasized the significance of enhancing the feedback mechanism and maintaining direct communication with complainants to ensure their satisfaction and effective problem-solving.