China Expands No-Fly Zone Over Beijing Amid Security Concerns

China is set to strengthen its airspace security over the capital by imposing a new no-fly zone, as state media reported. This decision comes in the wake of a rare incident where a small aircraft crashed into Beijing's tallest building, spotlighting potential security gaps in the heavily monitored airspace.

Regular airline flights and emergency operations will not be disrupted, according to official sources. However, details regarding the scope, altitude limits, and specific boundaries of this no-fly zone remain undisclosed.

The incident, which occurred on June 26, saw a light aircraft crash into the CITIC Tower during peak hours, resulting in the fatality of the pilot and injuries to 13 others. Authorities revealed personal challenges faced by the pilot, who had a history of insomnia and anxiety. Furthermore, in response to the crash, Beijing has intensified regulations on drones, effectively banning them citywide starting November 15.