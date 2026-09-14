Rosatom Confirms Paks Expansion Amid Danube Water Challenge

Rosatom has confirmed its commitment to expanding the Paks nuclear power plant in Hungary despite challenges presented by low water levels in the Danube River. The project aims to ensure uninterrupted operation even during periods of reduced water flow.

The 12.5-billion-euro venture, awarded directly to Rosatom in 2014, has encountered delays and faces scrutiny regarding its cost and efficacy. Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar, newly elected this spring, has called for a review of the project's feasibility, citing concerns about its expense and reliance on the Danube for cooling.

Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev expressed openness to dialogue with Hungarian officials, asserting readiness to discuss the project's progress and potential adjustments. However, the company has not yet received formal proposals from Hungary regarding how to proceed.