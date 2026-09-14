FIFPRO Europe Demands FIFA Reforms Amid Governance Concerns

FIFPRO Europe has voiced concerns regarding FIFA's governance structures after the global body retracted its Forward Enterprise initiative. The union argues the proposal threatened to privatize football’s premier competitions without consulting essential stakeholders. This development underscores ongoing debates about power balances in global football.

Following widespread criticism, FIFA President Gianni Infantino withdrew the initiative that sought to transform flagship competitions into assets for private investment. FIFPRO Europe stresses that governance flaws persist and insists on an inclusive approach to developing funding mechanisms.

The report highlights the decreasing share of World Cup revenues allocated to participating nations, emphasizing the need for comprehensive reshaping of FIFA's decision-making practices to safeguard football's integrity. The union demands the formal involvement of players and clubs in football governance.