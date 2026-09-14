FIFPRO Europe Demands FIFA Reforms Amid Governance Concerns

FIFPRO Europe has challenged FIFA's decision-making processes following the shelving of the Forward Enterprise initiative. The union argues that the proposal would have privatized the sport's key competitions. FIFPRO calls for inclusive governance, noting a decrease in World Cup revenue share for participants despite revenue growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 19:14 IST
FIFPRO Europe Demands FIFA Reforms Amid Governance Concerns
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FIFPRO Europe has voiced concerns regarding FIFA's governance structures after the global body retracted its Forward Enterprise initiative. The union argues the proposal threatened to privatize football’s premier competitions without consulting essential stakeholders. This development underscores ongoing debates about power balances in global football.

Following widespread criticism, FIFA President Gianni Infantino withdrew the initiative that sought to transform flagship competitions into assets for private investment. FIFPRO Europe stresses that governance flaws persist and insists on an inclusive approach to developing funding mechanisms.

The report highlights the decreasing share of World Cup revenues allocated to participating nations, emphasizing the need for comprehensive reshaping of FIFA's decision-making practices to safeguard football's integrity. The union demands the formal involvement of players and clubs in football governance.

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