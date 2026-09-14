Pathania Represents India at 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Cape Town

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania arrived in Cape Town, South Africa's legislative capital, to partake in the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference from September 14 to 17. Having left New Delhi early Monday morning, Pathania landed in Cape Town at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Joining Pathania is Yash Pal Sharma, Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, who will attend the parallel conference for legislative secretaries. The conference draws presiding and deputy presiding officers and secretaries from 28 Indian states.

Om Birla, the Lok Sabha Speaker and India Chairperson of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), is among the delegates. Pathania will represent India and speak on integrating persons with disabilities within the Indian parliamentary framework.

During his stay from September 14 to 17, Pathania will engage with international parliamentary representatives before embarking on a study tour across different countries, furthering his understanding of legislative systems worldwide.

The conference exemplifies efforts to exchange legislative expertise and foster global parliamentary cooperation. With Cape Town hosting the country's Parliament, while Pretoria and Bloemfontein serve as South Africa's administrative and judicial capitals, respectively, the city forms an apt setting for international dialogue.