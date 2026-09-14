Madhya Pradesh Aims for World Record with PM Modi's Birthday Lamp-Light Celebration

In an ambitious bid to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Madhya Pradesh is organizing a massive lamp-lighting event on September 17 in Ujjain, with the aim of setting a world record. This spectacle is part of a broader Seva-Sankalp Campaign, aiming to foster extensive public participation and service awareness in the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, during a review with officials, emphasized the importance of meticulous coordination for the series of events slated from September 17 to October 17. Highlighted by the Ashirwad Ka Diya programme, the campaign will see lamps lit across various locations in the state, symbolizing appreciation for PM Modi’s 25 years in public service.

Beyond lamp-lighting, the initiative encompasses diverse activities like blood donation camps, painting and speech contests, and street plays, all geared towards enhancing community engagement. CM Yadav has underscored the necessity for thorough planning and effective execution, ensuring the successful realization of the campaign's objectives.