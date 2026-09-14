Mysteries Unfold in Delhi as Two Unrelated Deaths Capture Police Attention

Two unsettling incidents in Delhi keep police on their toes as an unidentified body with injuries is found in Swaroop Nagar, and a 30-year-old man dies from a rooftop fall in Namdev Gali. Investigations are underway in both cases to uncover the truth behind these deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 11:21 IST
Mysteries Unfold in Delhi as Two Unrelated Deaths Capture Police Attention
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a chilling discovery that raises more questions than answers, an unidentified body with distinct injury marks on the neck and chest was found in an open field in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar. Police officials revealed that the body, discovered on Sunday, is believed to be two to three days old.

The Delhi Police have sent the body for a postmortem examination to determine the exact time and cause of death. Investigations are ongoing as authorities piece together clues to solve the mystery surrounding the case.

In a separate incident also reported on Sunday, a 30-year-old man named Deepak tragically died after falling from a rooftop in Namdev Gali, within the Gandhi Nagar police jurisdiction. Receiving an emergency call at 5:20 AM, police rushed to find him critically injured on the street and later recorded him deceased. Crime and forensic units were mobilized as part of a comprehensive probe into the circumstances of his death.

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