DCW Demands Urgent Action on JNU Sexual Harassment Allegations

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of a viral video involving accusations of sexual harassment by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students against a professor. According to a DCW press release, the students claim they lodged a complaint to the JNU Vice-Chancellor in May 2026, but no action has been taken.

The commission clarified it is treating the allegations as unconfirmed and seeks a factual report from JNU. DCW issued a notice to the JNU Vice-Chancellor, demanding specifics on actions taken concerning the complaint, including possible referral to the Internal Complaints Committee under the POSH Act.

DCW asked JNU to submit an Action Taken Report within three days, detailing the investigation's status. If no action has been taken, reasons must be provided. DCW Chairperson Lata Gupta emphasized the need for prompt, fair handling of complaints to ensure justice. The commission will review the report and decide further action as per the law.