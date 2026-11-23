Euro zone growth momentum held up in November but was increasingly reliant ​on a surging Germany to make up for a weakening ​France, while fading business confidence cast a shadow over ‌the ​bloc's outlook, a survey showed. The S&P Global Flash Euro zone Composite PMI Output Index held steady at 51.7 in November, and while below a Reuters poll estimate for 51.9, it marked a fifth ‌straight month of expansion.

PMI readings above 50.0 indicate growth in activity. "At the headline level, the flash PMI data signal sustained steady growth for the euro zone in November, consistent with the economy growing at a near 0.3% pace in the fourth quarter," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at ‌S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"But this overall picture of continuing economic resilience masks worrying divergences in performance within the euro area. While growth in ‌Germany has accelerated to the fastest for four and a half years, as its manufacturing sector enjoys a growth spurt of the likes not seen for over five years, France is suffering a deepening downturn," Williamson added. France, the euro zone's second-largest economy, was struggling with weak domestic demand, in part due to hesitancy ahead of a highly ⁠uncertain presidential ​election in 2027, S&P Global said.

Overall in ⁠the euro zone, new orders rose for the fifth consecutive month and at a slightly quicker pace than in October. New export orders also expanded, though growth was ⁠the slowest in three months. Manufacturers saw stronger order growth than services firms. Germany's output rose at its fastest pace since March 2022 but France posted its sharpest ​contraction in six months — the widest performance gap between the two economies in six years. Sentiment deteriorated in France to near ⁠its worst level since the series began in 2012, outside of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rest of the euro zone grew at its slowest pace in six months. Business confidence in ⁠the ​year-ahead outlook fell for a fourth month to its lowest since May, while euro zone companies kept staffing levels broadly unchanged in November. A near three-and-a-half-year high in manufacturing job creation was offset by a second consecutive month of cuts in services employment.

Input costs rose sharply ⁠again, though the rate of inflation eased to a three-month low. Output price growth also slowed, reaching its weakest pace since August with weaker ⁠price increases across both manufacturing and ⁠services. The S&P Global Flash Euro zone Services PMI fell to a five-month low of 51.2 from October's 51.4, defying the Reuters poll forecast for a rise to 51.8. The Flash Euro zone Manufacturing PMI rose ‌to a two-month high ‌of 52.9 from 52.7, just pipping the 52.8 poll estimate.