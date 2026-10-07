Operation Firewall 2026: Andhra Pradesh Counter Intelligence neutralises cross-border defence espionage ring

The Andhra Pradesh Counter Intelligence Cell has uncovered a nationwide cross-border espionage network targeting vital defence establishments and strategic locations in Visakhapatnam and across the country. The network was neutralised through a swift, multi-state strike designated "Operation Firewall - 2026". An investigation registered at the Counter Intelligence Police Station, Vijayawada, revealed that Pakistan Intelligence Operatives systematically targeted individuals using fake social media accounts, indecent proposals, and honeytraps, according to a press release.

To facilitate the espionage ring, compromised local networks provided Indian mobile number OTPs to help foreign operatives activate WhatsApp accounts, while illicit payments were funnelled through foreign cryptocurrency transfers and local traders. The Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) would attempt to honeytrap the personnel and induce them to share sensitive Defence information, including movement of ships and submarines, their numbers, photographs, videos and other classified information.

As per the release, in the present case, Joshita Pall (PIO) initially established contact through Facebook and subsequently shifted the communication to WhatsApp. She introduced herself as an employee of a ship-building company in Mumbai and sought information regarding the movement and number of ships and submarines, photographs and details of their Commanding Officers, besides offering monetary inducements for sharing such information. Similarly, Anvi Mehta (PIO) introduced herself as a psychologist based in Delhi and attempted to honeytrap Naval personnel through voice and video calls. She sought photographs of naval ships and sensitive establishments and attempted to induce personnel to display sensitive areas of Naval establishments and ships/submarines during video calls.

The release added that the AP CI Cell deployed 12 specialised teams across 10 States and Union Territories - including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar. Working in coordination with local police, Naval authorities, and State ATSs, the teams examined 18 key suspects, including 13 Naval personnel, and seized critical digital evidence. The operation resulted in the arrest of civilian contract driver Annam Sai Varaprasad in Visakhapatnam and Naval employee Pradeep Mukharjee in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, for leaking sensitive naval data and aiding foreign handlers. Both accused have been remanded to judicial custody, while further investigation remains underway. (ANI)