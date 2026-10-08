Tarang Shakti 2026: Sarang display team showcases IAF’s indigenous capability, seeks to build trust through interoperability

Tarang Shakti 2026, the Indian Air Force's multinational air combat exercise, is underway at Air Force Station Jodhpur from September 26 to October 12, with the theme 'Power in Partnership'. Speaking to ANI, Squadron Leader Gautam Tyagi, a member of the Sarang display team, said participating in Tarang Shakti 2026 was a privilege and an opportunity to share the skies with aviators and professionals from across the world.

"I am a member of the Sarang display team. It's an absolute privilege for us to participate in Tarang Shakti 2026. More so, sharing the skies with the best aviators in the world and the best professionals," Tyagi said. He said the team aimed to share knowledge and build trust with participating nations through the exchange of ideas and interoperability.

"We intend to share knowledge and build up trust with the participating nations through the sharing of ideas and interoperability. And we endeavour to put up a good show and showcase the indigenous capability," he told ANI. IAF Group Captain Abhijit Kumar, commanding officer and team leader of the Sarang display team, said the team acts as the "brand ambassadors" of the Indian Air Force by showcasing its professionalism and India's advancement in the aviation industry.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "We call ourselves the brand ambassadors of the Indian Air Force. We conduct displays across India and the world, showcasing the professionalism of the Indian Air Force, India's advancement in the aviation industry, and attracting youth to join the defence forces as a career option." He said the Sarang team was formed in 2003 when indigenously built ALH helicopters were being inducted into the Indian Air Force.

"The team was formed in 2003, when the indigenously built ALH helicopters were being inducted into the Indian Air Force. An evaluation flight was built to test the capabilities of these helicopters before formal induction," he said. Kumar said the idea subsequently emerged to additionally task the unit with conducting displays and showcasing the capabilities of the helicopters.

"Since then, we have performed across multiple domestic and international venues, winning the hearts of people," he said. (ANI)