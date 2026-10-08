"Congress, INDIA alliance creating false narrative through Delhi protest": Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subash

Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subash on Thursday accused Congress and the INDIA bloc of creating “drama” and a “false narrative” through their protest in Delhi against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the Election Commission of India. Subash alleged that the protest led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA alliance leaders was aimed at creating unrest and attracting media attention.

“Rahul Gandhi, the Congress Party, along with the INDIA alliance, are creating havoc, drama, event management and media attention in the streets of Delhi. The Bharatiya Janata Party condemns this kind of creating unrest and creating a false narrative to the people of the country,” he said. He said there is a clear procedure under which SIR has been undertaken and that the Election Commission should be allowed to carry out its work.

“There is a very clear-cut procedure where SIR has been established. Election Commission of India, let them do their own job,” Subash said. Referring to the Assembly elections due in 2027 in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur, Subash alleged that the Congress and INDIA bloc were aware of their electoral prospects and were trying to create a basis to blame the Election Commission and the Central government.

“But in the upcoming Assembly elections which are due in 2027, especially in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand as well as in Manipur, the INDIA alliance, the Congress party and Gandhi family very clearly know that they are going to lose very badly in the end of NDA because of their disconnection with the people, with the karyakartas, failure to address the real issues of the people in this country,” he said. He alleged that the protest was being used to create a narrative against the Election Commission and the Modi government.

“So in order to create a foundation stone to blame on Election Commission and on Modi government, the Congress party along with INDIA alliance is making a drama in the streets of Delhi, which people have literally understood,” Subash said. He also referred to previous protests over issues including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and farm laws, claiming that people had rejected those campaigns.

“Earlier also they made this kind of an issue and cry about CAA, about farm lands which the people have completely rejected,” he said. Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Subash questioned the Congress’s political narrative and alleged that the participation in its programmes was linked to payments and event management.

“Rahul Gandhi has made a Bharat Jodo Yatra. So, who dismantled the whole country? The Congress party. Even if you have done the Jodo Yatra, the results which have proven which is against you, that means people are coming only because you have paid money to them and event management and it’s only some kind of creating some kind of disturbances in the streets of whole country,” he said. Subash appealed to people not to believe the Congress and INDIA alliance.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party wants to bring to the notice of the people of India who don’t believe the Congress party and Indian elements,” he said. This comes amid a series of protests by INDIA bloc leaders over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and their demand for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

The Opposition's campaign entered its third consecutive day on Thursday, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc leaders visiting Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. (ANI)