"India well ahead in developing 6th-Generation fighter aircraft": Raphe mPhibr Chairman Vikas Mishra

Raphe mPhibr Chairman Vikas Mishra on Monday said India is making progress towards developing a sixth-generation fighter aircraft, expressing confidence that the country would deliver the advanced aircraft around 2030.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 16:41 IST
"India well ahead in developing 6th-Generation fighter aircraft": Raphe mPhibr Chairman Vikas Mishra
Raphe mPhibr Chairman Vikas Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Raphe mPhibr Chairman Vikas Mishra on Monday said India is making progress towards developing a sixth-generation fighter aircraft, expressing confidence that the country would deliver the advanced aircraft around 2030. Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in the national capital, Mishra said India was well ahead in the development of the next-generation fighter aircraft, adding that the country was working towards achieving the capability.

"So, by 2030, there will be a lot of people who talk like this; that's why I don't come out in public, but we will be giving a 6th-generation fighter plane to the country pretty soon. I can't tell when, but we are very well ahead in that area," he said. "Fighter planes have an ejection seat. There is only one company in the entire world that manufactures it, which is responsible for ensuring how a pilot ejects from the aircraft. We are now studying this technology from every possible angle," he said.

Mishra said the aim was to develop these technologies domestically, while acknowledging that certain materials not available in India would have to be procured from other countries. He also pointed to changing technologies in the aerospace sector, particularly in jet engines and ramjets, and said India was working to keep pace with these emerging developments.

"There are definitely materials, for example, that are not there in India; we will be buying it from other people. And as you as you're talking about that things are changing, even in jet engine things are changing, ramjet things are changing, there are a lot of things which are coming into the picture. So we are catching up," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

Global
2
Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Global
3
Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship match

Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship...

Global
4
US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

When Smart AI Makes Risky Calls: Rethinking Trust in Energy Markets and Green Finance

Kenya's Banking Boom Fuels East African Growth, but Rising Financial Risks Threaten Stability

Can Private Investors Save Global Agriculture? UN Report Reveals a Massive Climate Finance Gap

From Dengue to Deadly Heatwaves: How AI Is Changing the Fight Against Climate Health Threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026