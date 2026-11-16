"India well ahead in developing 6th-Generation fighter aircraft": Raphe mPhibr Chairman Vikas Mishra
Raphe mPhibr Chairman Vikas Mishra on Monday said India is making progress towards developing a sixth-generation fighter aircraft, expressing confidence that the country would deliver the advanced aircraft around 2030.
- Country:
- India
Raphe mPhibr Chairman Vikas Mishra on Monday said India is making progress towards developing a sixth-generation fighter aircraft, expressing confidence that the country would deliver the advanced aircraft around 2030. Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in the national capital, Mishra said India was well ahead in the development of the next-generation fighter aircraft, adding that the country was working towards achieving the capability.
"So, by 2030, there will be a lot of people who talk like this; that's why I don't come out in public, but we will be giving a 6th-generation fighter plane to the country pretty soon. I can't tell when, but we are very well ahead in that area," he said. "Fighter planes have an ejection seat. There is only one company in the entire world that manufactures it, which is responsible for ensuring how a pilot ejects from the aircraft. We are now studying this technology from every possible angle," he said.
Mishra said the aim was to develop these technologies domestically, while acknowledging that certain materials not available in India would have to be procured from other countries. He also pointed to changing technologies in the aerospace sector, particularly in jet engines and ramjets, and said India was working to keep pace with these emerging developments.
"There are definitely materials, for example, that are not there in India; we will be buying it from other people. And as you as you're talking about that things are changing, even in jet engine things are changing, ramjet things are changing, there are a lot of things which are coming into the picture. So we are catching up," he said. (ANI)
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