On the occasion of the birth centenary celebrations of Param Vandaniya Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma, a special commemorative postage stamp was released in memory of her life, which was filled with penance, sacrifice, service, and motherly affection. Through this postage stamp, tribute was paid to her extraordinary personality, which awakened widespread social consciousness and provided a new direction to the Yug Nirman movement.

During the ceremony, Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS); Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Rajrajeshwarashram; and Chinmay Pandya, the leader of the birth centenary celebrations, along with other distinguished guests, jointly unveiled the commemorative postage stamp. On this occasion, all the speakers recalled the penance, sacrifice, compassion, and motherly affection of Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma, describing her life as an inspiring example of women's awakening, service, and social consciousness.

The commemorative postage stamp issued during the birth centenary year will serve as a symbol of carrying her thoughts, life values, and contributions to social reconstruction forward to future generations. With the unveiling of the postage stamp, thousands of Gayatri Pariwar members present at the ceremony paid their respects to Param Vandaniya Mataji with deep devotion and emotion. (ANI)