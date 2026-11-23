Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with other senior political leaders, expressed grief over the passing of Saira Munda, mother of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and former Union Minister Arjun Munda. Singh, in a post on X, offered his condolences to the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and described the loss of a mother as an irreplaceable void in a child's life.

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Smt. Saira Munda ji, the revered mother of former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and former Union Minister Shri Arjun Munda ji. A mother’s love, her blessings and her memories stay with her children throughout their lives. Her passing leaves a void in life that no one can fill,” Rajnath Singh wrote. Extending his sympathies to the grieving household, the Defence Minister offered prayers for strength during the period of mourning.

He added, “At this time of grief, my heartfelt condolences are with Arjun Munda ji and his entire family. May God grant peace to the departed soul and give all members of the family patience and strength during this difficult time. Om Shanti!” Earlier in the day, Arjun Munda shared the news of his mother's death on X, paying tribute to her lifelong support and announcing that her funeral rites would be held later on Monday.

“Mom is no longer in this world. Your passing has not only taken away the shelter of a mother’s love, but also robbed me of the strongest support in life, whose presence made every hardship seem small and every pain feel lighter. The funeral rites for my revered mother will be performed today,” Arjun Munda wrote. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also expressed sorrow over the demise and conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family.

"The news of the passing of the revered mother of former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Shri Arjun Munda ji, is deeply saddening. At this time of grief, my heartfelt condolences are with Shri Arjun Munda ji and all his family members,” Vishnu Deo Sai wrote on X. Praying for peace for the departed soul, Sai wished fortitude to Munda and his relatives.

He added, “I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and give the bereaved family the strength and support to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!” (ANI)