L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) on Monday clarified that its systems remain secure and business operations are continuing normally amid reports of a purported cybersecurity incident and alleged data exfiltration. In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, the company acknowledged reports concerning a possible cybersecurity incident and said it was currently assessing the matter.

"The Company is aware of certain reports regarding a purported cybersecurity incident and alleged exfiltration of certain data. We hereby wish to inform that our systems are secure, and our business operations continue to be normal," the company stated. The company further said it would make appropriate disclosures, if required, in accordance with regulatory requirements.

"The Company is currently assessing the matter and will make appropriate disclosures, if required, in accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015," it added. Meanwhile, shares of L&T Technology Services were trading in positive territory on Monday, gaining nearly 3 per cent during the afternoon session.

According to BSE data, the company's shares were trading at Rs 4,200.40 apiece at the time of filing this report, rising Rs 114.95 or 2.81 per cent from the previous closing price of Rs 4,085.45. The stock opened at Rs 4,080.05 and touched an intraday high of Rs 4,236.55, while its intraday low stood at Rs 4,080.05.

The company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 44,564.05 crore, while its 52-week high and low were Rs 4,746.95 and Rs 3,030, respectively. L&T Technology Services is a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited. (ANI)