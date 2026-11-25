The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea seeking reopening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, observing that the decision to close the pilgrimage route was taken by the Government of India in the interest of citizens and there was no reason for judicial interference in the matter. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma observed that the Centre had decided to close the corridor with effect from May 7, 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack.

“In view of the policy decision taken by the Government of India, there is no reason to cause any interference in the same in extraordinary writ jurisdiction,” the bench observed. However, noting that the petitioner’s representation was pending consideration before the authorities, the court expressed hope that the respondents would look into the matter.

The plea was filed by Paardarshita Public Welfare Foundation, seeking reopening of the corridor to facilitate Sikh pilgrims’ visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, a shrine associated with Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The NGO had approached the court under Article 226 of the Constitution, seeking directions to the Centre to reconsider the continued suspension of the corridor and examine the feasibility of resuming pilgrimage through a regulated or phased arrangement, subject to national security requirements.

The petitioner had also sought directions to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs to consider its representations dated November 5, 2026, through a reasoned communication within a time-frame fixed by the court. It had further sought a status report on whether the continued suspension of the corridor since May 7, 2025, had been subjected to periodic review by the competent authorities.

The foundation had proposed that the government examine the possibility of resuming pilgrimage with enhanced security safeguards, including advance registration, comprehensive identity verification, restrictions on the number of daily pilgrims, regulated timings, monitoring and coordination among security agencies. It had also sought consideration of consultations with recognised Sikh religious institutions and other relevant stakeholders before deciding on restoration of the pilgrimage facility.

The petition acknowledged that national security, sovereignty and border management were paramount considerations and clarified that it was not seeking an unconditional reopening of the international corridor or a direction compelling the Centre to enter into or continue any bilateral arrangement with Pakistan. The Kartarpur Corridor is a visa-free border crossing connecting Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal district of Punjab, Pakistan. It was operationalised in November 2019 to facilitate Indian pilgrims’ visits to the historic shrine.

The corridor was suspended for Indian pilgrims with effect from May 7, 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent security developments. The petition was filed through the foundation’s president, Harkrishan Das Nijhawan, who appeared in person. (ANI)