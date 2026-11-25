Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday highlighted his government's initiatives for the welfare and education of girl children, stating that Rs 145 crore 93 lakh had been transferred to their accounts under the Nanda Gaura Yojana. He also said the govt would soon take a decision on increasing sugarcane prices.

Addressing a 'Jan Ashirwad Rally' in Narsan Khurd, Manglaur, in Haridwar district, Dhami outlined the financial assistance provided under the Nanda Gaura Yojana, which includes support at the time of a girl's birth and for her higher education after completing Class 12. Dhami said, "Under the Nanda Gaura Yojana, our government has made a provision to provide Rs 11,000 when a daughter is born, and Rs 51,000 for higher education once she completes her Class 12 studies. So far, Rs 145 crore 93 lakh has been transferred into the accounts of girl children through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

On the issue of sugarcane prices, the Chief Minister said a request had been made for an increase and that the government would take a decision soon, referring to previous increases in the rates. Addressing the demand for a sugarcane price hike, Dhami said, “A request has also been made to increase the sugarcane price; as you know, we increase it every time; we increased it last time as well, and we will soon take a decision on that too."

Dhami also spoke about the public response to the BJP's double-engine government in Uttarakhand and said the state would continue to pursue development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dhami said, "Today, there is immense zeal and enthusiasm in the hearts of the people of Uttarakhand regarding the BJP's double-engine government. Today, the wheel of development has moved forward here, and the public wants to take it even further. People are coming here from all over. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we will work every moment to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country." (ANI)