China's foreign ​minister met with his Dutch counterpart ‌in ​Beijing on Wednesday and urged the Netherlands to provide a fair, transparent and predictable business environment for Chinese companies, amid ‌a prolonged dispute between Dutch-headquartered chipmaker Nexperia and its Chinese parent.

Nexperia, owned by China's Wingtech Technology, remains locked in a legal battle with its Chinese parent over control and governance after ‌Dutch authorities took control of Nexperia in late 2025 over national-security concerns. The Dutch government ‌stepped back from its intervention in November last year, but the dispute has since led to litigation in both the Netherlands and China.

"China supports enterprises from both countries in expanding two-way investment and welcomes ⁠more ​Dutch companies to ⁠invest and develop their businesses in China," China's Wang Yi told Dutch foreign minister Tom Berendsen, according to ⁠a statement released by the Chinese ministry. China and the Netherlands are important partners, and the two sides ​should step up high-level exchanges and strengthen mutual understanding and trust, Wang said.

The ⁠two countries "acknowledged the importance of maintaining close communication and exchanges through existing channels regarding cooperation in various fields ⁠including semiconductors", ​a joint statement for the meeting, released by China's state-run news agency Xinhua, said. Wang also called on the Netherlands to play a constructive role in developing ⁠of a healthy and stable relationship between China and the European Union, as Beijing's record ⁠goods trade surplus has ⁠frayed ties with the bloc.

China hopes that the EU will remain open and inclusive while pursuing strategic autonomy, Wang said.