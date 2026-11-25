Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari on Wednesday said the party would organise a ‘Samvidhan Raksha March’ in Jabalpur tomorrow on the occasion of Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas). Patwari also highlighted that an INDIA bloc rally was scheduled to be held in Bhopal on December 12, in which top leadership from the party, including party chief Mallikarjuna Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi and all other alliance leaders, would participate.

“There has been a call for the protection of the Constitution, safeguarding democracy and the right to vote across the nation. We are organising a ‘Samvidhan Raksha March’ in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur tomorrow, in which all MLAs, district presidents and party workers from across the state will participate,” Patwari told ANI. The Congress party is scheduled to organise Samvidhan Raksha Marches across all states on November 26, marking Constitution Day, as part of its campaign to safeguard the Constitution.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi would rally in Lucknow, sending out a key message ahead of the state polls in 2027. In a statement, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal stated that every Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) will organise the march in its respective state, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge participating in the march in Lucknow on November 26.

Besides, Patwari further stressed about the INDIA alliance rally to be held in the state capital next month, emphasising that they requested the Lal Parade Ground for the event and began their preparation for the same. “An INDIA alliance march is scheduled to be held in Bhopal on December 12. We have requested the Lal Parade Ground for the event from the state government and we begin our preparations. I believe that Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and all other INDIA alliance leaders will attend the programme,” the Congress leader said.

Earlier this month, the INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, had held a mega rally in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1 to mark their protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. (ANI)