US inflation increased further in October, reinforcing ​expectations that the Federal Reserve could continue ​raising interest rates into early ‌2027. The ​Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rose 0.3% last month after an unrevised 0.5% gain in September, the Commerce Department's Bureau of ‌Economic Analysis said on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast PCE inflation climbing 0.3%. In the 12 months through October, PCE inflation increased 3.8% after advancing 3.6% in September.

Excluding the ‌volatile food and energy components, the PCE Price Index increased 0.3% over the month ‌after an unrevised 0.3% rise in September. The so-called core PCE inflation increased 3.3% year-on-year in October after climbing 3.1% in September. The US central bank tracks the PCE price measures for its 2% inflation target. Financial markets ⁠have priced ​in a quarter-percentage-point rate ⁠hike at the Fed's December 8-9 meeting from the current 3.75%-4.00% range, and expected another increase in January, CME's ⁠FedWatch tool showed.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller has signaled he could support a bigger half-percentage-point increase to ​quell inflation. Robust consumer spending and aggressive business investment in artificial intelligence are fueling ⁠inflation. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of economic activity, rose 0.3% last month after an upwardly revised ⁠0.6% ​increase in September, the BEA said. It was previously reported to have increased 0.5% in September.

Spending is being driven mostly by higher-income households, whose wealth was boosted by ⁠the stock market, before the recent AI-led selloff. Historically low layoffs and moderate hiring are also helping ⁠other households to ⁠sustain spending, though inflation is eroding wage gains. Households are also saving less and dipping into their nest eggs. Economists expect consumer spending to ‌slow into ‌2027 because of inflation.