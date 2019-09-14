International Development News
Saudi Arabia's oil supply disrupted after drone attacks - sources

Reuters Riyadh
Updated: 14-09-2019 18:54 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@Reuters)

Saudi Arabia's oil production and exports have been disrupted, said three sources familiar with the matter, after drone attacks on two Aramco plants on Saturday, including the world's biggest oil processing facility.

One of the sources said the attacks have impacted 5 million barrels per day of oil production -- almost half the kingdom's current output. The source did not elaborate.

Saudi Aramco operates the world's largest oil processing facility and crude oil stabilisation plant in the world at Abqaiq, in eastern Saudi Arabia. The plant has a crude oil processing capacity of more than 7 million barrels per day.

COUNTRY : Saudi Arabia
