Guj govt to set up 82 new automatic weather stations

Aiming to streamline and strengthen water resources management in the state, the Gujarat government on Friday announced that 82 new automatic weather stations would be installed across the state. These weather stations would provide real-time information about surface water, a government release said, adding that under the project worth Rs 26.25 crore, 50 existing weather stations will also be upgraded.

As part of the project, automatic water level recorders will also be installed on 104 rivers, 76 large dams to get real-time information about the water level. According to the release, the Centre has allocated Rs 101 crore to Gujarat for a period of eight years for the preservation of surface and ground water under the National Hydrology Project.

The funds will be utilised for installing water resources information systems, public awareness, hydrological modelling, research activities and for capacity building, said the release..

